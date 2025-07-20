3rd CISCE showcases Chinese intelligent solutions for a smarter future

From flexible humanoid robots to ultra-fast charging batteries, a dazzling array of innovative technologies is drawing crowds and sparking curiosity about how intelligent living and working could evolve. These scenes are typical of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which is scheduled to run from July 16 to 20, 2025.

This edition of the supply chain-focused trade event has seen the attendance of 651 companies and institutions from 75 countries and regions, along with over 500 upstream and downstream partners. Among them, Chinese exhibitors from across the country have showcased their cutting-edge products, highlighting the country's rapid technological progress.

Follow People's Daily Online to engage with several Chinese exhibitors, taking a closer look at a smarter future across a range of scenarios, from family settings to industrial applications.

