Global companies eye digital, green supply chain

Xinhua) 09:28, July 20, 2025

People visit the booth of Aviation Supply Chain at the Advanced Manufacturing Chain area during the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- At the Siemens booth at the third China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, the German conglomerate is exhibiting digital solutions powered by the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence and the industrial metaverse.

These solutions, along with numerous others from Siemens' partners, on its open digital platform called Xcelerator, aim to facilitate digital transformation and low-carbon growth of enterprises.

The platform will deliver innovative solutions to the global market and match Chinese suppliers with international opportunities, helping accelerate their integration into the global value chain, according to Siemens.

Xiao Song, chairman, president and CEO of Siemens China, emphasized the company's commitment to helping Chinese firms upgrade advanced manufacturing capabilities with digital and low-carbon technologies on its open platform.

Siemens aims to help Chinese firms "build green competitiveness globally as well as more resilient and sustainable global industrial and supply chains," Xiao said.

As the global industrial landscape undergoes rapid restructuring, Xiao noted that the expo is becoming an important platform for promoting the deep integration of the whole industrial chain and supporting Chinese firms to go overseas while meeting green standards.

Siemens is just one of the multinational companies that are displaying their latest digital and green technologies at the expo, underlining their efforts to build resilient, low-carbon supply networks and deepen ties with Chinese partners.

The supply chain expo, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday, is seen as a key platform for multinational firms to strengthen collaboration with Chinese partners amid global economic uncertainties.

The event has attracted 651 companies and institutions from 75 countries and regions. Overseas exhibitors account for 35 percent, a three-percentage-point increase from last year.

Bosch, another German industrial giant, is concentrating on intelligent and electric vehicle components at the expo, tapping into China's rapidly expanding new energy vehicle market, which is also the largest in the world.

Chinese consumers are highly receptive to new technologies in electric and intelligent-connected vehicles, with automotive models evolving at an incredible pace. Bosch highlighted the importance of cooperation and localization for long-term growth.

"During this critical period of accelerated transformation in the global automotive supply chain, open cooperation and strengthened local manufacturing and innovation capability are key to long-term sustainable growth," said Xu Daquan, president of Bosch China.

"Bosch will continue to work with local partners in China to help build a more resilient, flexible and globally oriented smart mobility supply ecosystem," Xu said.

Amid digital transformation, Bosch's industrial internet solutions empower both upstream and downstream suppliers while Bosch itself is widely adopting AI technologies to better predict demand and manage inventory amid efforts to build a flexible and resilient supply chain.

Schneider Electric, a first-time participant at the expo, exhibits both hardware products and digital green solutions. The company is working to build an efficient and resilient green supply chain capable of responding swiftly to market shifts.

"The supply chain expo provides an important platform for global enterprises, especially in green supply chain construction," said Yin Zheng, executive vice-president of Schneider Electric and president of its China and East Asia operations.

Yin added that Schneider Electric hopes to share its experience and seek more cooperation opportunities through the event.

Aerospace giant Airbus also eyes greener development while boosting localization for a more resilient supply chain.

Erik Buschmann, chief operating officer of Airbus China, stated the company's commitment to transforming the aviation industry into a greener industry while ensuring the sustainable use of resources.

At a forum of the expo, Buschmann said many parts of its A320 aircraft assembled in Tianjin are from Chinese suppliers, which is underlying Airbus' intention that "we want to be more local."

"We try to have a very strong local footprint. We're working to increase that in order to put more emphasis on resilience," Buschmann said.

