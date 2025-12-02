Global delegates explore green industry cooperation at China expo

Xinhua) 08:36, December 02, 2025

People visit the 2025 World Green Development Investment and Trade Expo & China Green Food Expo in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua)

NANCHANG, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- A robot named "Pasini" drew crowds at the 2025 World Green Development Investment and Trade Expo &China Green Food Expo, as it moved its mechanical arms, which are fitted with nearly 2,000 tactile sensors.

Indian blogger Amit Kumar raised his phone to livestream the scene to his followers overseas, enthusiastically explaining the advanced technology on display.

"This expo is amazing! It showcases cutting-edge green technologies while offering a chance to sample eco-friendly cuisine from around the world," Kumar said.

The event, held from Nov. 27 to 30 in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, brought together more than 2,500 exhibitors from over 60 countries and regions.

The event showcased the latest green technologies across various industries such as new energy, artificial intelligence, embodied intelligence and low-altitude economy, as well as green food products from around the world. According to organizers, more than 60 projects worth 45 billion yuan (about 6.36 billion U.S. dollars) were signed.

In recent years, China has actively advanced green energy transition through concrete actions, establishing the world's largest clean energy supply system.

According to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, China has helped reduce global wind and photovoltaic power generation costs by over 60 percent and 80 percent, respectively, and accounts for 46 percent of the world's renewable energy jobs.

By 2024, China's exports of wind and solar products had helped other countries cumulatively reduce carbon emissions by over 1 billion tonnes.

"China is actively seeking deeper cooperation in the global green industry and working toward its carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals," said Jia Kang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences.

Seah Shoo Chin, Malaysian State Executive Councillor for Malacca, welcomed Chinese enterprises to explore green industry cooperation in Malaysia.

Malacca is advancing green projects such as waste-to-energy initiatives while offering industrial parks for investment and high-quality halal food certification. "We hope to deepen China-Malaysia cooperation in green manufacturing, clean energy, and the circular economy, creating both inclusive and replicable projects," Seah said.

The exhibition also attracted buyers from across the globe, many of whom were impressed with the innovative products on display. Souley Flhadji Adamou from the Republic of Niger, who has been engaged in China-Africa trade for a decade, was seen testing a rideable electric suitcase.

"This suitcase can run up to 13 kilometers on a single charge. It's smooth and convenient to ride, and it holds significant market potential," he said.

At the Jiangxi Godfrey Technology Co., Ltd. booth, Immacule Agbaka showcased the company's chargers, speakers and other products to international buyers.

"We've already had over 60 buyers proactively reach out to us, seeking to discuss cooperation details in depth," Agbaka said, noting that visitors from various regions brought diverse needs and suggestions, offering valuable insights for future product upgrades.

Mutale Nalumango, vice president of Zambia, stated at the opening ceremony of the expo that Zambia aspires to build a sustainable and resilient green economy, as climate change has led to prolonged droughts and erratic rainfall patterns, placing pressure on key sectors such as hydropower and agriculture.

"We are deeply grateful to Chinese enterprises and people for coming to Africa, especially for investing and establishing businesses in Zambia, including the development of industrial parks," Nalumango said. "We look forward to further deepening cooperation in areas such as green food and clean energy in the future."

Foreign traders visit the 2025 World Green Development Investment and Trade Expo & China Green Food Expo in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)