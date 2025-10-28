Chinese medical equipment manufacturers shine at Kenyan healthcare expo

NAIROBI, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- At the 2025 WHX Nairobi and WHX Labs Nairobi expo, which ran from Oct. 22 to 24 in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, Chinese medical equipment manufacturers showcased a wide range of advanced health technologies and innovations, drawing hundreds of local visitors.

Favour Mueni, a middle-aged marketing executive, was among the large crowd gathered around the dazzling booth of Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., her eyes fixed on a customized hospital bed.

"For nearly a decade, I have been working for a mid-sized health facility on the outskirts of Nairobi, and what is most striking about this year's expo is the high number of Chinese companies showcasing high-end diagnostic equipment, hospital beds, syringes, and sensors," Mueni said.

At one corner of the vast exhibition hall, Yao Xiwen, overseas department manager of Chongqing LBBC Medical Device Co., Ltd., engaged visitors in a hearty conversation as they sought to gain insight into health technologies on display.

Yao, a first-time visitor to Kenya, showcased the company's flagship products, including hemostatic powder used to control bleeding during surgical procedures. He said he was keen to explore long-term partnerships with local hospitals and enhance the visibility of his company's medical solutions.

"We are definitely looking for higher sales of our products in Kenya. They are easy to apply and affordable. I have already seen the great potential of the Kenyan market," Yao said.

At the booth of Hunan Runmei Gene Technology Co., Ltd., Bravington Ogutu, a young clinical psychologist, examined the sleek blood glucose testing devices displayed on makeshift shelves.

"Some of these diagnostic devices from China impressed me because they are portable, allowing patients to analyze both blood pressure and sugar levels at home and later send the results to their doctors," Ogutu said.

"I really enjoyed learning new medical technologies that Chinese companies have brought to this country to help improve diagnosis," he added.

Agnes Mwende, a university student from central Kenya, took a keen interest in the surgical instruments displayed by Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., reaching out to exhibitors for a better understanding of their real-world applications.

Mwende said that during an extensive tour of the expo, she came across top-tier medical equipment from China that local health facilities should consider procuring to help revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of chronic ailments.

"This expo is an eye-opener, exposing us to the latest medical technologies from far afield, including China and Gulf nations. Going forward, I am convinced that Chinese-manufactured medical equipment can raise the standards of our local healthcare facilities," Mwende said.

According to Joel Gondi, senior deputy director of medical services at Kenya's Ministry of Health, Kenya is committed to leveraging health technologies and innovations from China to improve surveillance, diagnosis, and management of diseases.

"As a country, we work with China to help strengthen the health systems, and we look forward to meaningful engagements to ensure there is mutual benefit for both countries," he added.

