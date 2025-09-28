4th Int'l Geographical Indications Products Expo opens in Luzhou, China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 11:17, September 28, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 26, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the 4th International Geographical Indications Products Expo in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Visitors learn about products from Malaysia during the 4th International Geographical Indications Products Expo in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. The event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A staff member promotes oil-paper umbrellas via livestreaming during the 4th International Geographical Indications Products Expo in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. The event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Shadow puppetry artists perform during the 4th International Geographical Indications Products Expo in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. The event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)