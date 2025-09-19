International Dual-Use Technology Expo in Beijing highlights UAV and counter-drone innovations

09:12, September 19, 2025 By Feng Fan ( Global Times

The model of an unmanned aerial vehicle is on display at the 2025 International Dual-Use Advanced Technology &Equipment Expo in Beijing on September 18, 2025. Photo: Feng Fan/ GT

A spherical remote-controlled security device designed to disperse crowds showcased at the 2025 International Dual-Use Advanced Technology &Equipment Expo held in Beijing, on September 18, 2025. Photo: Feng Fan/ GT

The 2025 International Dual-Use Advanced Technology &Equipment Expo opened in Beijing on Thursday under the theme: "applying technology for peace, safeguarding peace through technology." Exhibits range from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and counter-drone systems to autonomous underwater vehicles and composite materials, with one counter-drone company that helped secure China's V-Day military parade on September 3 also taking part.

The three-day exhibition brings together nearly 150 enterprises. A dedicated pavilion for UAVs and another for counter-drone technologies served as highlights of the expo, drawing widespread attention.

Organizers said the event was designed to provide a platform for integrating dual-use technologies, connecting them with market demand and fostering international cooperation. The expo aims to advance the transformation of dual-use technologies, promote exchanges on advanced equipment, facilitate Chinese exports and call on the international community to use technology for peaceful purposes.

DG.Broadtrum, a company founded in 2014 and headquartered in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, told the Global Times that it had participated in securing China's V-Day military parade by preventing unauthorized drones and low-altitude aircraft from disrupting the event.

"There are several products of our company on display at the expo, which were deployed during the V-Day Parade," Gong Jue, board secretary of DG.Broadtrum, told the Global Times on Thursday. As a firm specializing in radio monitoring and low-altitude security, its products include drone detection, positioning, jamming and deception devices, as well as handheld integrated counter-drone equipment capable of simultaneous detection and response.

"These devices have broad applications in civilian and police markets, while also meeting certain military needs. Previously, many of our products were used to safeguard major events such as the SCO Tianjin Summit, the 12th World Games and the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, mainly to prevent unauthorized drones from entering venues and disrupting operations," Gong said.

According to Gong, China's counter-drone technology ranks among the most advanced globally, thanks to strong competition and research efforts by domestic firms. "The rapid development of China's drone industry has also helped us grow," she said, adding that many Belt and Road Initiative partner countries, as well as nations in the Middle East, have shown strong interest in China's products, with exports already expanding to those regions.

Another counter-drone enterprise, CTRS Remote Sensing, showcased a systemized range of equipment, including lasers capable of damaging small UAVs and ground-to-air interceptors. "This small interceptor aircraft is not a conventional weapon. It carries no explosives but can approach and intercept drones at high speed. Each unit costs only tens of thousands of yuan, and if missing the target, it is equipped with a parachute for recovery," a staff member told the Global Times.

In addition to counter-drone systems, numerous drone manufacturers also took part in the expo. JOUAV, a UAV company founded in 2010 and listed on China's Shanghai stock exchange, brought vertical take-off and landing hangars and multirotor hangars with autonomous monitoring and atmospheric observation functions. "Currently, our products sell well in overseas civilian markets, particularly in Southeast and South Asia," a company representative told the Global Times.

The expo also attracted attention of the ongoing Beijing Xiangshan Forum. Wu Jiangang, a member of the preparatory work committee for the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, said at a press briefing that as China's defense technology gains international influence, many foreign officials have shown interest in related exhibitions. "To promote mutual understanding, participants will also visit the 2025 International Dual-Use Advanced Technology &Equipment Expo," Wu said.

