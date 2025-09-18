26th edition of Sign China expo opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:32, September 18, 2025

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at the 26th edition of the Sign China expo in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 17, 2025. The three-day expo on advertising industry, which kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on Wednesday, showcases products and technologies including advanced advertising production equipment, advertising materials, LED advertising lighting, and LED displays brought by approximately 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Photo by Pan Zongyuan/Xinhua)

