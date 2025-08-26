Things to know about the 7th China-Arab States Expo

The seventh China-Arab States Expo (hereinafter referred to as "the Expo") will be held in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, from Aug. 28 to 31, 2025. Held under the principle of "Friendship, Cooperation and Win-Win Development," the event is themed Advancing Innovation Towards a Green and Prosperous Future.

As of 11 a.m. on Aug. 18, a total of 5,606 guests had registered for the Expo through the official online registration system, including 869 international participants and 4,737 domestic participants. Both the number of invited guests and registered attendees have surpassed those of the same period in previous sessions.

Since its inception in 2013, six sessions of the Expo have been successfully held, serving as a bridge for exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Arab enterprises. More than 7,500 companies, both foreign and domestic, have taken part, reaching numerous cooperation agreements and effectively advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The seventh session of the Expo is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the People's Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

(Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)