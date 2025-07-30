5th China-Mongolia Expo to boost regional cooperation

Xinhua) 16:24, July 30, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The 5th China-Mongolia Expo, scheduled from Aug. 25 to 29 in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, will focus on deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and promoting win-win collaboration, Vice Minister of Commerce Yan Dong told a press conference on Wednesday.

Yan noted that the biennial expo is an international event jointly organized by the governments of China and Mongolia, welcoming participants from across the globe.

This year's expo will highlight regional development, openness and diversity, striving to create a new platform for China's northward opening, a new link for regional industrial chain and supply chain cooperation, and a new fulcrum for regional cooperation in northeast Asia, according to Yan.

Data shows that trade volume between China and Mongolia reached a record high of 18.62 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, marking a 10.1 percent year-on-year increase, Yan said.

Through joint efforts from both sides, the scope of bilateral investment has continued to expand, covering not only traditional areas such as mining, manufacturing and livestock processing but also emerging sectors like the digital economy and green energy.

The two sides have jointly promoted the upgrading of the cross-border economic cooperation zone, cross-border railways, and border infrastructure, achieving positive progress.

Over the years, China has helped Mongolia in building numerous infrastructure, production and livelihood projects, while also providing training to more than 9,700 professionals across various fields, contributing to Mongolia's economic and social development.

Over 3,000 enterprises from 35 countries and regions attended the 4th China-Mongolia Expo.

