Interview: Global biopharmaceutical giant seeking growing presence, partnership in China

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- AstraZeneca is intensifying its commitment to China, deepening investments in research, manufacturing, and partnerships as the British pharmaceutical company seeks to tap into the opportunities presented by the country's rise as a global hub for healthcare innovation.

"We are really trying to broaden and expand our partnership in China," Iskra Reic, AstraZeneca executive vice president, international, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Noting that China is a global leader in healthcare innovation, she said the number of medicines developed in China at AstraZeneca has doubled over the last four years.

The company's local footprint has grown substantially since entering the Chinese market in 1993. It has established global production hubs in the cities of Wuxi, Taizhou and Qingdao, which supply high-quality medicines to more than 70 markets worldwide.

Earlier this year, the company announced an investment of 2.5 billion U.S. dollars to establish a global strategic R&D center in Beijing, following the one set up in Shanghai a few years ago.

AstraZeneca's push in China aligns with its broader goals to help advance the Healthy China 2030 initiative and expand access to quality healthcare. Focusing on therapeutic areas where Chinese patients have the most urgent needs, it has introduced over 40 innovative drugs to China.

Collaboration with Chinese innovators is also a key component of AstraZeneca's strategy. Over the past two years, it has signed global licensing agreements with 14 Chinese biotech companies. Through its healthcare investment fund, the company is also supporting 27 Chinese biotechs in their global expansion efforts.

These progresses, she noted, reflect AstraZeneca's "sustained commitment to China and our confidence in its innovation."

The company has attended the China International Supply Chain Expo for three consecutive years, highlighting its China partnership and vision for a sustainable, healthy future.

"We truly believe that China's innovation in the healthcare space can make a huge impact to tackle global healthcare challenges in the years to come," she added.

