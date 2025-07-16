Chinese vice president meets secretary general of BIE

Xinhua) 09:48, July 16, 2025

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Tuesday met with Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Beijing.

Han said that President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to China's participation in BIE and the World Expo affairs, and the World Expo has been reinvigorated amidst the changes of the times since its establishment over 170 years ago.

With the support of the BIE, Han said that China successfully hosted the 2010 Shanghai World Expo and the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in 2019, and it has participated in World Expos overseas on multiple occasions.

China will continue to strengthen cooperation with the BIE, and support the prosperous development of the World Expo cause, Han said.

Kerkentzes spoke highly of China's participation in World Expos, fully affirmed the wonderful presentation of the China pavilion at the Osaka Expo. The BIE will continue to strongly support China's participation in the World Expo undertakings, and looks forward to China's extraordinary presentations at various World Expos, said Kerkentzes.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)