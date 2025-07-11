2025 Global Cross Border E-commerce Trade Expo opens in Hangzhou
Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the exhibition site in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/China News Service)
2025 Global Cross Border E-commerce Trade Expo kicked off Thursday in Hangzhou City. A total of 35 cross-border e-commerce platforms from North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, along with 1,000 source factories across China, participated in the event, displaying tens of thousands of products in more than 30 popular categories including consumer electronics, pet supplies, and outdoor hardware.
Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the exhibition site in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/China News Service)
Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the exhibition site in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/China News Service)
Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the exhibition site in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exploring World Expo 2025: A journey through future, culture and innovation
- 2025 Eurasia commodity expo kicks off in NW China's Xinjiang
- China-South Asia Expo boosts regional trade ties: expert
- "Wine Olympics" returns to China as international expo opens
- International expo in western China draws over 3,000 companies
- Featured products highlight openness, unlock trade potential between China, CEEC
- 9th Silk Road Int'l Exposition kicks off in Xi'an
- 10th China (Beijing) Military Intelligent Technology Expo kicks off
- 4th Changsha Int'l Construction Equipment Exhibition held in Hunan
- Int'l construction machinery expo opens in central China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.