We Are China

2025 Global Cross Border E-commerce Trade Expo opens in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 11:21, July 11, 2025

Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the exhibition site in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/China News Service)

2025 Global Cross Border E-commerce Trade Expo kicked off Thursday in Hangzhou City. A total of 35 cross-border e-commerce platforms from North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, along with 1,000 source factories across China, participated in the event, displaying tens of thousands of products in more than 30 popular categories including consumer electronics, pet supplies, and outdoor hardware.

Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the exhibition site in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the exhibition site in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the exhibition site in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)