10th China (Beijing) Military Intelligent Technology Expo kicks off

Ecns.cn) 13:07, May 16, 2025

People visit the 10th China (Beijing) Military Intelligent Technology Expo at the China National Convention Center, May 15, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Ziru)

The expo attracted more than 500 firms focusing on tech products, including military communication, simulation training, emergency rescue, military vehicles, air traffic control systems, and Beidou navigation.

