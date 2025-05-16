10th China (Beijing) Military Intelligent Technology Expo kicks off
People visit the 10th China (Beijing) Military Intelligent Technology Expo at the China National Convention Center, May 15, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Ziru)
The expo attracted more than 500 firms focusing on tech products, including military communication, simulation training, emergency rescue, military vehicles, air traffic control systems, and Beidou navigation.
