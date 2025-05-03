Blending art with tech, China better prepares youth for rapidly changing future

Xinhua) 11:22, May 03, 2025

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- China is integrating art and technology into its higher education curriculum, preparing future art students with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) recently announced the introduction of 29 new undergraduate majors in colleges and universities this year. Notably, at least eight of them are art-related, including disciplines such as dance therapy, intelligent imaging arts, digital drama, virtual space art, and game arts and design.

These new majors, which will start to welcome freshmen in autumn 2025, reflect a growing trend of integrating technology with the arts and other sectors. This is widely seen as a strategic move to equip young people with the interdisciplinary skills needed to navigate the job market of the next decade.

Experts have warned that individuals pursuing careers in the arts without sufficient technological proficiency may risk being sidelined in the future job market. Shi Zhancheng, a professor at Inner Mongolia Arts University, said, "In the surge of AI, cross-sector talents are indispensable."

The addition of new majors has garnered widespread attention from parents and students. A Beijing-based mother, surnamed Guo, said her daughter is considering these newly introduced majors as she prepares to take the national college entrance exam in June.

According to a think tank report by EqualOcean Intelligence, China could face a talent shortage of up to four million in the AI sector by 2030 as AI technology rapidly permeates multiple industries.

In response, prestigious universities like the Central Academy of Drama (CAD) have incorporated digital elements into traditional disciplines.

This year, the academy plans to introduce a digital drama program for undergraduates, seamlessly integrating information science and smart technologies into theatrical production.

According to Chu Zhaohui, a researcher at the China National Academy of Educational Sciences, the digital transformation underscores universities' strategic responsiveness to rapid societal shifts. He emphasized that this shift mirrors evolving industry requirements and a profound demand for skilled talent.

Li Xiaochuan, an associate professor at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, believes that college students majoring in the arts should actively embrace modern technology in their creative pursuits, as AI continues to play an increasingly important role in contemporary society.

In recent years, China has emerged as a global leader in AI technology. Data shows that over 600 million users in the country had registered for generative AI models such as DeepSeek by 2024, pushing artistic service providers to adapt their offerings to align with AI-driven scenarios.

Cultural phenomena like "Black Myth: Wukong" and "Ne Zha 2" have made significant advancements in merging art and technology, receiving wide acclaim while generating substantial economic benefits.

Hao Rong, president of CAD, stated that by converting challenges into opportunities and harnessing technology's power, artists like theater practitioners can elevate artistic creation to new heights.

However, experts have warned that the long-term viability of these new majors is still uncertain. These programs tend to be replaced or eliminated more frequently than traditional disciplines, which means students will need to be highly adaptable and resilient.

While acknowledging the potential value of these new fields, Guo expressed concern about her daughter applying for them, questioning whether the necessary educational resources and facilities are in place to ensure their successful development.

The MOE has emphasized that it will continuously strengthen the synergy between academic development and the job market, further aligning higher education with socioeconomic needs.

Chen Zhiwen, a Chinese scholar on education development, said, "Higher education in China will inevitably change with domestic industry revolutions and global economic transformations."

