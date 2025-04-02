We Are China

China sends test satellite for internet technology into space

Ecns.cn) 16:59, April 02, 2025

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying a test satellite for satellite internet technology blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

Test satellites for satellite internet technology are primarily used to conduct technical verification and experiments, including mobile-to-satellite broadband connections and the integration of space-ground networks. The launch marks the 567th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying a test satellite for satellite internet technology blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying a test satellite for satellite internet technology blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying a test satellite for satellite internet technology blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying a test satellite for satellite internet technology blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying a test satellite for satellite internet technology blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)