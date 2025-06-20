China-South Asia Expo boosts regional trade ties: expert

(People's Daily App) 10:49, June 20, 2025

The 9th China-South Asia Expo (CSAE) opened on Thursday in Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province. When talking about the platform of CSAE, Zhou Mi, senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation of Ministry of Commerce, said that this expo is trying to bridge these two regions.

