Chinese vice premier attends China Pavilion Day at Osaka Expo

Xinhua) 11:28, July 12, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends China's National Pavilion Day at Expo 2025 Osaka and delivers a speech in Osaka, Japan, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

OSAKA, Japan, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday attended China's National Pavilion Day at Expo 2025 Osaka and delivered a speech.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, highlighted that the World Expo serves as an important platform for promoting mutual learning among civilizations, fostering social progress, and strengthening friendship among peoples.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to the country's participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, he said, noting that the China Pavilion showcased China's practices in ecological civilization and promoted the country's development philosophy of respecting, adapting to, and protecting nature.

Through immersive exhibitions, interactive experiences, and diverse cultural activities, global visitors will gain a genuine, lovable, and respectable image of China, he said.

"China is willing to work with Japan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and jointly promote a strategic and mutually beneficial relationship, so as to build a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the needs of the new era," he said.

The Chinese vice premier visited the China and Japan pavilions at the Expo, and held friendly exchanges with Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama and representatives from Kansai-based economic organizations.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds friendly exchanges with Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama in Osaka, Japan, July 11, 2025. He on Friday attended China's National Pavilion Day at Expo 2025 Osaka and delivered a speech. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits the China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan, July 11, 2025. He on Friday attended China's National Pavilion Day at Expo 2025 Osaka and delivered a speech. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

