China's National Pavilion Day event kicks off at Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan

Xinhua) 12:08, July 12, 2025

Tourists visit China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan, July 11, 2025. China's National Pavilion Day event kicked off at Expo 2025 Osaka on Friday. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

This photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a performance for China's National Pavilion Day at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan. China's National Pavilion Day event kicked off at Expo 2025 Osaka on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Guangzheng)

Tourists line up to visit China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan, July 11, 2025. China's National Pavilion Day event kicked off at Expo 2025 Osaka on Friday. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

This photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a flag-raising ceremony for China's National Pavilion Day at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan. China's National Pavilion Day event kicked off at Expo 2025 Osaka on Friday. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

This photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a performance for China's National Pavilion Day at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan. China's National Pavilion Day event kicked off at Expo 2025 Osaka on Friday. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

A tourist visits China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan, July 11, 2025. China's National Pavilion Day event kicked off at Expo 2025 Osaka on Friday. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

