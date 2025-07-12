China Pavilion Day celebrated at Osaka Expo

Xinhua) 12:11, July 12, 2025

This photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a performance for China's National Pavilion Day at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

OSAKA, Japan, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The China Pavilion Day at Expo 2025 Osaka was held on Friday, drawing over 400 attendees including representatives from China and Japan, as well as delegates from various national pavilions and friendship organizations.

A large-scale cultural performance themed "Colorful China, Shaping the Future Together" was staged during the event, with performers from China's Shaanxi Province presenting traditional cultural shows, such as classical instruments performance, martial arts and acrobatics.

Wu Shengrong, director of the China Pavilion, told Xinhua that since its opening on April 13, the pavilion has welcomed nearly 800,000 visitors from around the world.

Tourists line up to visit China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan, July 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

In addition, the China Pavilion has hosted over 20 cultural events featuring provinces and cities, enterprises and thematic exhibitions.

Running from April 13 to Oct. 13, the expo was themed "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

The China Pavilion, one of the largest foreign self-built pavilions, covers approximately 3,500 square meters. Inspired by traditional Chinese calligraphy scrolls, the pavilion's architectural design embodies the theme of "Building a Community of Life for Man and Nature -- Future Society of Green Development."

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)