Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 draws over 400 enterprises from global digital imaging industry
Visitors learn about a camera at the Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2025. The event, with the participation of over 400 enterprises from the global digital imaging industry, showcases the latest business forms and trends in the visual imaging industry in terms of digital shooting equipment, image output and production technology. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Visitors learn about cameras and lens at a booth during the Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2025. The event, with the participation of over 400 enterprises from the global digital imaging industry, showcases the latest business forms and trends in the visual imaging industry in terms of digital shooting equipment, image output and production technology. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A visitor views photographic works at the Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2025. The event, with the participation of over 400 enterprises from the global digital imaging industry, showcases the latest business forms and trends in the visual imaging industry in terms of digital shooting equipment, image output and production technology. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Visitors attend an imaging salon at the Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2025. The event, with the participation of over 400 enterprises from the global digital imaging industry, showcases the latest business forms and trends in the visual imaging industry in terms of digital shooting equipment, image output and production technology. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A visitor walks past a Canon lens showcase at the Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2025. The event, with the participation of over 400 enterprises from the global digital imaging industry, showcases the latest business forms and trends in the visual imaging industry in terms of digital shooting equipment, image output and production technology. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Photos
Related Stories
- 9th Inner Mongolia Cultural Industry Expo held in north China's Hohhot
- 'China is always upholding multilateralism,' says CCPIT chairman
- Nvidia chief lauds China's tech savvy
- 3rd CISCE to kick off in Beijing, with number of US exhibitors topping foreign participants
- China Pavilion Day celebrated at Osaka Expo
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.