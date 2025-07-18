Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 draws over 400 enterprises from global digital imaging industry

Xinhua) 09:00, July 18, 2025

Visitors learn about a camera at the Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2025. The event, with the participation of over 400 enterprises from the global digital imaging industry, showcases the latest business forms and trends in the visual imaging industry in terms of digital shooting equipment, image output and production technology. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors learn about cameras and lens at a booth during the Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2025. The event, with the participation of over 400 enterprises from the global digital imaging industry, showcases the latest business forms and trends in the visual imaging industry in terms of digital shooting equipment, image output and production technology. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor views photographic works at the Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2025. The event, with the participation of over 400 enterprises from the global digital imaging industry, showcases the latest business forms and trends in the visual imaging industry in terms of digital shooting equipment, image output and production technology. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors attend an imaging salon at the Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2025. The event, with the participation of over 400 enterprises from the global digital imaging industry, showcases the latest business forms and trends in the visual imaging industry in terms of digital shooting equipment, image output and production technology. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor walks past a Canon lens showcase at the Photo and Imaging Shanghai 2025 in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2025. The event, with the participation of over 400 enterprises from the global digital imaging industry, showcases the latest business forms and trends in the visual imaging industry in terms of digital shooting equipment, image output and production technology. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

