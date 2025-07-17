'China is always upholding multilateralism,' says CCPIT chairman

(People's Daily App) 15:58, July 17, 2025

"China is always upholding multilateralism. As President Xi put forward, China must take positive measures to safeguard the security and stability of the global supply chain," stated Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), at the third China International Supply Chain Expo, which opened in Beijing on Wednesday. Scheduled to take place from July 16 to 20, 2025, the expo has attracted over 650 companies and institutions from 75 countries and regions, as well as international organizations, along with more than 500 of their upstream and downstream partners.

