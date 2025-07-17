'China is always upholding multilateralism,' says CCPIT chairman
(People's Daily App) 15:58, July 17, 2025
"China is always upholding multilateralism. As President Xi put forward, China must take positive measures to safeguard the security and stability of the global supply chain," stated Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), at the third China International Supply Chain Expo, which opened in Beijing on Wednesday. Scheduled to take place from July 16 to 20, 2025, the expo has attracted over 650 companies and institutions from 75 countries and regions, as well as international organizations, along with more than 500 of their upstream and downstream partners.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nvidia chief lauds China's tech savvy
- Chinese vice president meets secretary general of BIE
- 3rd CISCE to kick off in Beijing, with number of US exhibitors topping foreign participants
- China Pavilion Day celebrated at Osaka Expo
- China's National Pavilion Day event kicks off at Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan
- Chinese vice premier attends China Pavilion Day at Osaka Expo
- 2025 Global Cross Border E-commerce Trade Expo opens in Hangzhou
- Exploring World Expo 2025: A journey through future, culture and innovation
- 2025 Eurasia commodity expo kicks off in NW China's Xinjiang
- China-South Asia Expo boosts regional trade ties: expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.