3rd CISCE to kick off in Beijing, with number of US exhibitors topping foreign participants

09:45, July 16, 2025 By Chi Jingyi and Tu Lei ( Global Times

The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) is set to kick off on Wednesday in Beijing, with participation exceeding expectations - more than 650 Chinese and foreign enterprises, as well as institutions, from 75 countries, regions, and international organizations have confirmed their participation. In particular, the number of US exhibitors is up by 15 percent compared with the previous edition, continuing to lead in the number of foreign exhibitors.

Among all CISCE participants, more than 65 percent are Fortune 500 companies or industry leaders, with 35 percent being foreign exhibitors, of which 50 percent are from Europe and the US, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), an organizer of the CISCE.

"Leaders from the American Chamber of Commerce in China, the US Soybean Export Council, and the US Grains Council have said that China is a vital market. US companies are eager to continue investing in China, participating in its economic growth and innovation, and advancing together with the Chinese market and its development," Li Xingqian, vice chairman of the CCPIT, said at a press conference introducing the third CISCE.

Notably, many US tech giants, including Nvidia, Medtronic, Honeywell, Qualcomm, and Micron Technology, are among the participants. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, will attend the opening ceremony of the third CISCE in Beijing on Wednesday and participate in relevant activities at the invitation of the CCPIT, the council said in a statement on Tuesday.

Federal Express Corp will showcase its efficient global logistics network, sustainable practices in the Chinese market, and intelligent solutions that support the resilience and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains at the third CISCE, the company said in a statement to the Global Times. This year is FedEx's third consecutive year of participating in the CISCE.

"As an important platform for promoting international supply chain connectivity, the CISCE offers a valuable opportunity for us to deepen cooperation with industry and supply chain partners. FedEx looks forward to working together with all parties to build a stable, efficient, sustainable, and intelligent supply chain network, injecting sustained momentum into the smooth operation of the economy and trade for China and the world," said Poh-Yian Koh, president of FedEx China.

This year also marks the third participation of Starbucks in the CISCE. Celebrating a decade in the Chinese market, Starbucks' ready-to-drink business will debut at the expo, showcasing its localized supply chain from innovation and procurement to production and distribution, the company said in a statement sent to the Global Times.

At the third CISCE, Medtronic will accelerate its transformation from an "innovative technology provider" to a "local ecosystem co-builder," supporting the sustainable, high-quality development of China's medical industry, Medtronic said in a statement sent to the Global Times.

"We are grateful for the CISCE's platform for openness, exchange, and cooperation. Medtronic firmly believes China will become the world's largest medical market and a key innovation hub, playing an increasingly vital role in the global medical supply chain," Alex Gu, senior vice president and president of Medtronic Greater China, said in the statement, adding that Medtronic will continue to strengthen its local value chain, aiming for mutual growth and win-win outcomes.

The company's engagement in China's supply chain and how this engagement serves its global market can be seen from numbers: in fiscal year 2025 (from April 2024 to April 2025), Medtronic's procurement in China reached about 5 billion yuan ($697 million).

Newegg Commerce, an electronics-focused American online retailer, said in a statement sent to the Global Times that the company, deeply engaged in the North American market, is committed to promoting the globalization of Chinese tech brands.

At the third CISCE, Newegg will showcase top-selling Chinese tech products, including computers, gaming peripherals, and smart home devices, highlighting breakthroughs in technological innovation and product design, and demonstrating the global competitiveness of "Made in China."

Newegg will partner with Shenzhen-based EDA Group Holdings to present collaborative innovations in cross-border e-commerce and intelligent supply chains, said Newegg.

Bringing partners to the expo is a characteristic of the CISCE. According to official data, exhibitors will bring more than 500 partners from the upstream and downstream of industrial chains, thus making the actual number of exhibitors mount to 1,200.

