9th Inner Mongolia Cultural Industry Expo held in north China's Hohhot

Xinhua) 08:31, July 18, 2025

People visit the 9th Inner Mongolia Cultural Industry Expo in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. The expo, with nine exhibition zones, is held in Hohhot from July 17 to 21. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

People interact with a robot during the 9th Inner Mongolia Cultural Industry Expo in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. The expo, with nine exhibition zones, is held in Hohhot from July 17 to 21. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows cultural and creative products displayed at the 9th Inner Mongolia Cultural Industry Expo in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The expo, with nine exhibition zones, is held in Hohhot from July 17 to 21. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An exhibitor (R) makes cultural and creative products with visitors during the 9th Inner Mongolia Cultural Industry Expo in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. The expo, with nine exhibition zones, is held in Hohhot from July 17 to 21. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

