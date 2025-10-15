7th China Helicopter Exposition to be held from Oct. 16 to 19 in Tianjin
Helicopters rehearse for the upcoming 7th China Helicopter Exposition in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 14, 2025. The expo is scheduled to be held from Oct. 16 to 19 in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Photos
