7th China Helicopter Exposition to be held from Oct. 16 to 19 in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:35, October 15, 2025

Helicopters rehearse for the upcoming 7th China Helicopter Exposition in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 14, 2025. The expo is scheduled to be held from Oct. 16 to 19 in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

