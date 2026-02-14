China urges restoration of stable global semiconductor supply chain

Xinhua) February 14, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Friday urged efforts to restore the smooth, stable operation of the global semiconductor supply chain, after a Dutch court announced a ruling related to semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia.

A spokesperson for the ministry made the remarks when asked to comment on the Dutch Enterprise Chamber's recent decision to launch an investigation into alleged mismanagement at Nexperia.

Restoring the smooth, stable operation of the global semiconductor supply chain is of utmost urgency, which serves the common interests of the industry internationally, including in China and the Netherlands, the spokesperson said.

China hopes the Dutch side will, bearing in mind the broader interest of safeguarding the stability of the global semiconductor industry and supply chains, create favorable conditions for enterprises from both countries to resolve internal disputes through constructive negotiations, the spokesperson said.

