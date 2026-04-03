14th Energy Storage Int'l Conference and Expo held in Beijing
People visit the 14th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at the Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2026. The 14th ESIE, featuring six themed exhibition pavilions, opens from March 31 to April 3. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
Visitors learn about the full-scenario solution of CATL for zero-carbon city during the 14th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at the Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2026. The 14th ESIE, featuring six themed exhibition pavilions, opens from March 31 to April 3. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
A staff member introduces a product during the 14th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at the Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2026. The 14th ESIE, featuring six themed exhibition pavilions, opens from March 31 to April 3. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
A visitor (R) learns about energy storage products of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) during the 14th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at the Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2026. The 14th ESIE, featuring six themed exhibition pavilions, opens from March 31 to April 3. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
Visitors learn about a 6.25 MWh liquid-cooled energy storage system of Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd. during the 14th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at the Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2026. The 14th ESIE, featuring six themed exhibition pavilions, opens from March 31 to April 3. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
Visitors learn about the flexible green power hydrogen product solution of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) during the 14th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at the Capital International Exhibition &Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2026. The 14th ESIE, featuring six themed exhibition pavilions, opens from March 31 to April 3. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
Visitors learn about the full-scenario solution of CATL for zero-carbon city during the 14th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at the Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2026. The 14th ESIE, featuring six themed exhibition pavilions, opens from March 31 to April 3. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
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