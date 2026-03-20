China raises three proposals to boost energy cooperation in Asia-Pacific region

Xinhua) 08:36, March 20, 2026

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China has put forward three proposals regarding high-quality universal energy access, artificial intelligence (AI) plus energy and coordinated energy governance to promote energy cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The proposals were raised at the 71st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Energy Working Group meeting, held from Wednesday to Thursday in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province.

The proposals call for inclusive development to extend energy benefits to all through regional collaboration and diversified technologies. They advocate for accelerated innovation to integrate AI and energy through aligned strategies and standards. Additionally, they emphasize strengthened coordination to enhance the effectiveness, transparency and resilience of energy governance through policy dialogue and information sharing.

He Yang, deputy head of the National Energy Administration, emphasized the Asia-Pacific's pivotal dual role as a global energy consumption hub and the engine of global energy production and transformation.

China is committed to promoting the building of a safe, resilient and affordable energy system in the Asia-Pacific region, and contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to the energy security, stability and sustainable development in the region and the world, He said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)