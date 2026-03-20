China unveils plan to expand energy-saving equipment, boost green transition

Xinhua) 14:18, March 20, 2026

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday rolled out a three-year action plan to accelerate the high-quality development of energy-saving equipment, aiming to foster new drivers of green growth and support the country's low-carbon transition.

According to the plan, jointly issued by multiple government departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China will strive to achieve breakthroughs in key materials and components for energy-saving equipment from 2026 to 2028 and reach internationally leading levels in the efficiency of major equipment such as electric motors and transformers.

The application of next-generation information technologies, including artificial intelligence, will be expanded in the sector, according to the plan.

The ministry said efforts will focus on six major categories, including energy-efficient motors, water electrolysis hydrogen production, and information and communications devices.

Experts noted that advancing the high-quality development of energy-saving equipment is a key step to improve industrial energy efficiency and achieve China's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, as well as strengthen industrial competitiveness.

The ministry said it will step up the upgrading of energy-saving equipment, improve the standards system, and encourage regions where conditions permit to introduce supportive policies.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)