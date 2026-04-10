9th China-Eurasia Expo set for June 25-29 in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:25, April 10, 2026

URUMQI, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The 9th China-Eurasia Expo is scheduled to be held in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, from June 25 to 29, its organizers announced.

Since it was first held in 2011, the expo has expanded its influence across Eurasia. Past editions have drawn participation from over 120 countries and regions, more than 70 leaders and heads of international organizations, and over 15,000 enterprises.

This year's expo will cover an exhibition area of 140,000 square meters. It will focus on six key areas, including investment cooperation, new quality productive forces and green development.

Comprehensive preparations are well underway, with many leading enterprises and institutions expressing strong interest in participating in the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)