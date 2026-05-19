Putin says Russian-Chinese ties reach "truly unprecedented level"

Xinhua) 09:26, May 19, 2026

MOSCOW, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Russia-China relations have reached "a truly unprecedented level," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday in a video address delivered before his state visit to China.

The president noted that "regular mutual visits and Russia-China top-level talks are an important and integral part of our joint efforts to promote the entire range of relations between our two countries and unlock their truly limitless potential."

The special nature of Russia-China relations is reflected in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to pursuing win-win and equitable cooperation, conducting respectful dialogue, and supporting each other on matters affecting the core interests of both countries, including protection of sovereignty and state unity, he said.

Putin noted that 25 years ago, Russia and China signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which laid a solid foundation for a genuinely strategic relationship and comprehensive partnership for the benefit of the two countries and two peoples.

Russia and China are actively expanding their contacts in politics, economy and other fields, while broadening humanitarian exchanges and encouraging person-to-person interaction, Putin said.

"Together we are doing everything that can further deepen bilateral collaboration and advance the comprehensive development of our countries," Putin said, noting that these issues will shape the agenda of the upcoming talks in Beijing.

Putin added that he deeply appreciates Chinese President Xi Jinping's commitment to long-term cooperation with Russia. "I am convinced that our warm and friendly ties enable us to chart the boldest plans for the future and bring them to life," he added.

Trade between Russia and China continues to grow, having long surpassed the 200 billion U.S. dollars mark, with mutual settlements now conducted almost entirely in rubles and yuan, Putin said.

Major initiatives are underway in key areas of bilateral cooperation, Putin noted. Following the successful Russia-China Years of Culture, the Russia-China Years of Education were launched in January, marking the 10th edition of such bilateral projects in the humanitarian area.

Putin said that Russia holds China's centuries-old history and its achievements in culture, art and science in high esteem. "We are interested in bringing our peoples closer together, further promoting mutual understanding, and embracing all the positive things offered by the two countries' rich traditions and heritage."

He also welcomed the introduction of a mutual visa-free regime between the two countries, saying the arrangement facilitates greater business and tourism exchanges while harnessing new opportunities for communication and personal contacts between Russian and Chinese nationals.

Putin stressed that the close strategic relationship between Russia and China plays a major, stabilizing role globally. "Without allying against anyone, we seek peace and universal prosperity."

"It is in this spirit that Moscow and Beijing act in a coordinated manner to defend international law and the provisions of the UN Charter in their entirety, completeness and interconnectedness," Putin said.

"We support active cooperation through the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and other multilateral entities, making a substantial contribution to resolving pressing global and regional challenges," he added.

"I am confident that together we will continue to do everything possible to deepen Russia-China partnership and good-neighbourliness for our two countries' dynamic development and for the well-being of our peoples, in the interests of maintaining global security and stability," Putin said.

Putin will pay a state visit to China from May 19 to 20 at the invitation of Xi.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)