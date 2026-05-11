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China-Russia relations embrace new historical opportunities: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:16, May 11, 2026
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The development of China-Russia relations embraces new historical opportunities, and China stands ready to work with Russia to continuously strengthen cooperation in various fields and promote the building of a more just and reasonable global governance system, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.
Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on Russia-China strategic coordination at a press conference after the May 9 Victory Day celebrations.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
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