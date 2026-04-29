China, Russia deepen local economic cooperation with focus on food, logistics

Xinhua) 16:29, April 29, 2026

PSKOV, Russia, April 29 (Xinhua) -- An event focused on local economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia was held Tuesday in the Pskov region of Russia, bringing together representatives of Chinese enterprises and members of the regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry to advance practical collaboration.

The discussions centered on agricultural trade, the introduction of food-processing technologies, and the optimization of cross-border logistics and project financing, aiming to accelerate the implementation of tangible industrial projects.

Luo Zhanhui, Chinese consul general in St. Petersburg, noted that economic and trade cooperation has become a pillar of China-Russia ties, highlighting the growing industrial complementarity of the two nations in northeastern Europe.

The two sides share deeply aligned interests, as China is actively seeking high-quality cooperation opportunities in trade and investment, while Russia has a clear strategy for international cooperation, Luo said.

The Pskov region boasts a robust industrial base and abundant agricultural resources, with local authorities and businesses working to establish "point-to-point" cooperation channels for early delivery of project outcomes, he said.

Industrial matchmaking and synergy were at the core of the event. The Velikiye Luki meat processing plant -- a Russian enterprise exporting pork to China with a processing capacity of 600 pigs per hour per production line -- has posted steady export growth for two consecutive years.

The firm is in talks with Chinese suppliers to purchase sausage production lines, automated packaging equipment and heavy agricultural machinery to support its expansion.

Meanwhile, local agricultural cooperatives are seeking to introduce Chinese technologies for apple pectin extraction, potato chip production and specialty vodka brewing.

Plans are also in place to develop eco-tourism and wellness programs for Chinese visitors, leveraging the resources of Lake Pskov.

In logistics, Russian firms and Chinese traders have jointly improved the cold-chain shipping solution via the Port of St. Petersburg, cutting the delivery times of certain agricultural products to China.

Alexander Kupakov, president of the regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Pskov, said that a light industry and food processing zone may be established in the future in Pskov, home to more than 300 enterprises across a wide range of sectors.

The two sides have set up a regular coordination mechanism and planned to conduct site visits and online consultations in the near future on specific matters, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)