Russian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:27, April 13, 2026

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to China from April 14 to 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)