Senior Chinese legislator urges closer people-to-people exchanges with Russia

Xinhua) 09:05, March 24, 2026

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, also chairman of the Chinese side of the China-Russia Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, meets with Boris Titov, chairman of the Russian side of the committee, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, chairman of the Chinese side of the China-Russia Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, met with his Russian counterpart, Boris Titov, on Monday in Beijing.

Li, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has maintained high-level development.

He called on the committee to take the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state as the fundamental guidance, give full play to the role of the committee as the main channel for people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia, and serve the overall development of bilateral ties.

Li also briefed on the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Titov said Russia fully supports the committee in playing an active part in promoting bilateral cooperation and strengthening friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)