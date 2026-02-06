China-Russia Years of Education to boost educational cooperation: ambassador

Xinhua) 09:40, February 06, 2026

MOSCOW, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The China-Russia Years of Education will strengthen bilateral educational and people-to-people ties, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Wednesday.

"These young people are not only seekers of knowledge, but also inheritors of our friendship, representing the future of China-Russia relations and the hope for the development of both countries," Zhang said at a Spring Festival reception in Russia.

He said the two countries have designated 2026 and 2027 as the China-Russia Years of Education, injecting new momentum into bilateral exchanges in education and people-to-people cooperation.

Zhang also noted that China stands ready to work with Russia to expand educational cooperation into broader fields and raise it to higher levels.

Konstantin Mogilevsky, deputy minister of science and higher education of Russia, said Russia and China are deepening cooperation across a broad range of areas, from education to the sharing of large-scale scientific research infrastructure.

Alexander Matasov, a professor from the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics of Lomonosov Moscow State University, said that China-Russia educational cooperation has yielded positive results and will further promote exchanges between teachers and students.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)