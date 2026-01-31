China plays pivotal role in global economic system: Russian FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:26, January 31, 2026

MOSCOW, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- As one of the world's largest economies, China plays a pivotal role in the global economic system, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a regular press briefing on Friday.

Zakharova made the remarks when asked by Xinhua to comment on the view that "China is willing to be not only a 'world factory' but also a 'world market.'"

China has been continuously expanding its opening-up and advancing a shift in economic growth toward consumption- and import-driven momentum, Zakharova said.

This has not only laid a solid foundation for raising the living standards of the Chinese people, but also created opportunities for other countries to boost their exports to the Chinese market and strengthen practical cooperation with China, she said.

On Russia-China economic and trade cooperation, Zakharova noted that the two sides boast a solid foundation for energy cooperation, and Russian agricultural and food products enjoy great popularity in China.

In 2025, Russia-China two-way trade exceeded 200 billion U.S. dollars once again, which fully demonstrates the sustainable development of the bilateral economic and trade partnership, she added.

