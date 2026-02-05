Home>>
China expresses regret over expiration of U.S.-Russia nuclear treaty
(Xinhua) 16:25, February 05, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China expresses regret over the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between the United States and Russia, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.
New START holds great importance for maintaining global strategic stability, Lin said at a regular news briefing, adding that the international community is widely concerned that its expiration will have negative impacts on the international arms control regime and the global nuclear order.
