Russian navy fleet visits south China's port city

Xinhua) 16:38, April 15, 2026

A drone photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows vessels of a Russian navy fleet at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. A Russian navy fleet consisting of two frigates and a medium-sized replenishment ship arrived in south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday for a five-day friendly visit. The Russian fleet, flying the flags of both Russia and China, docked on Wednesday morning at a military port in Zhanjiang, where the Chinese side held a welcome ceremony. (Photo by Huo Yangke/Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A Russian navy fleet consisting of two frigates and a medium-sized replenishment ship arrived in south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday for a five-day friendly visit.

The Russian fleet, flying the flags of both Russia and China, docked on Wednesday morning at a military port in Zhanjiang, where the Chinese side held a welcome ceremony.

During the visit, Chinese and Russian soldiers and officers will tour each other's ships, attend receptions, participate in professional exchanges, and compete in sporting events.

The visiting vessels belong to the Russian Pacific Fleet and have all previously participated in cooperation and exchange activities between the two navies.

The visit is part of routine friendly exchanges between the two navies, aimed at further enhancing mutual trust and practical cooperation, and is neither targeted at any third party nor linked to the current international and regional situation.

A frigate of a Russian navy fleet arrives at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. A Russian navy fleet consisting of two frigates and a medium-sized replenishment ship arrived in south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday for a five-day friendly visit.

The Russian fleet, flying the flags of both Russia and China, docked on Wednesday morning at a military port in Zhanjiang, where the Chinese side held a welcome ceremony. (Xinhua/Mi Siyuan)

This photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows a frigate of a Russian navy fleet at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. A Russian navy fleet consisting of two frigates and a medium-sized replenishment ship arrived in south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday for a five-day friendly visit.

The Russian fleet, flying the flags of both Russia and China, docked on Wednesday morning at a military port in Zhanjiang, where the Chinese side held a welcome ceremony. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)

A medium-sized replenishment ship of a Russian navy fleet arrives at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. A Russian navy fleet consisting of two frigates and a medium-sized replenishment ship arrived in south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday for a five-day friendly visit.

The Russian fleet, flying the flags of both Russia and China, docked on Wednesday morning at a military port in Zhanjiang, where the Chinese side held a welcome ceremony. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)

A frigate of a Russian navy fleet arrives at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. A Russian navy fleet consisting of two frigates and a medium-sized replenishment ship arrived in south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday for a five-day friendly visit.

The Russian fleet, flying the flags of both Russia and China, docked on Wednesday morning at a military port in Zhanjiang, where the Chinese side held a welcome ceremony. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)

A frigate of a Russian navy fleet arrives at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. A Russian navy fleet consisting of two frigates and a medium-sized replenishment ship arrived in south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday for a five-day friendly visit.

The Russian fleet, flying the flags of both Russia and China, docked on Wednesday morning at a military port in Zhanjiang, where the Chinese side held a welcome ceremony. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)