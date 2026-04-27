Experts hail China-Mongolia-Russia economic cooperation at Trans-Baikal forum

Xinhua) 10:11, April 27, 2026

CHITA, Russia, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Trans-Baikal Foreign Economic Forum "New Horizons - 2026" was held on April 23 to 24 here, serving as an off-site platform for Russia's Eastern Economic Forum. The event has brought together experts and representatives from Russia, China and Mongolia for the fourth consecutive year.

"We have excellent opportunities to build robust international transport corridors, which matter not only for China, Russia and Mongolia, but also carry profound significance for the entire Eurasia," said Governor of the Russian Trans-Baikal Region Alexander Osipov.

"The unique Silk Road and ancient tea road once connected Asia and Europe, turning this region into a transport, cultural and historical crossroads in Eurasia," said Tsogtbayar Shurenchimeg, director general of Mongolia's Great Tea Route Development Foundation. "Our ancestors cooperated, made friends, and jointly built these routes."

Xu Dehong, a professor at China's Xi'an International University, noted that inland regions without seaports need to develop land and air transport hubs to drive economic growth.

The Trans-Baikal Region boasts abundant mineral reserves, forest resources, and agricultural and livestock products, said Xu, noting that it is also home to Chita Railway Station, a key junction on the Trans-Siberian Railway, and major road transport hubs, which create favorable transport conditions for building an international inland port.

Statistics show that since the start of this year, over 110,000 tourists have crossed the border via the Zabaykalsk international checkpoint, marking an increase of 64.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

"Residents of the Trans-Baikal Region view trips to China's Manzhouli and Hailar as a casual visit to a neighboring village to buy quality goods. Meanwhile, we are also making efforts to attract tourists from China," said Bulat Amagabazarov, director of Silver Ring, a tourism company in the Trans-Baikal Region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)