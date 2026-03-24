China's top legislator meets Mongolian People's Party delegation

Xinhua) 09:21, March 24, 2026

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with a delegation led by Nyam-Osor Uchral, chairman of the Mongolian People's Party and chairman of Mongolia's State Great Hural, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with a delegation led by Nyam-Osor Uchral, chairman of the Mongolian People's Party and chairman of Mongolia's State Great Hural, in Beijing on Monday.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership is steadily advancing toward building a community with a shared future featuring peaceful coexistence, mutual assistance and win-win cooperation.

China is willing to work with Mongolia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance strategic mutual trust, continue to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen exchanges between legislative bodies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, promote friendship between the people, and enhance multilateral coordination, Zhao added.

Zhao also introduced the practices of China's whole-process people's democracy during this meeting in Beijing.

Uchral stated that developing long-term, stable, mutually beneficial and cooperative friendly relations with China is a consistent feature of Mongolia's foreign policy. The State Great Hural of Mongolia is willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with the NPC of China, and stands ready to promote the continuous development of practical cooperation between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)