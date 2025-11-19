Clinical skills room of China-aided Mongolian disabled children center put into use

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- An opening ceremony was held here on Tuesday for a clinical skills room of the Mongolian Rehabilitation and Development Center for Children with Disabilities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan said that the Mongolian Rehabilitation and Development Center for Children with Disabilities, built with Chinese assistance, has served over 50,000 disabled children since its opening in 2019, demonstrating the profound friendship between China and Mongolia.

On the occasion, a donation ceremony themed "Under the same blue sky, building love together" was also held.

In adherence to the principles of "amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness," the donation and the opening of the clinical skills room are concrete measures taken by China to enhance its support for improving people's livelihoods in Mongolia, and will help Mongolia improve its rehabilitation and medical care capabilities, she noted.

Gerel Dondovdorj, director of the Mongolian Agency for the Development of Disabled Persons, stated that Mongolia will promote policy reforms concerning the rights of the disabled people in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and introduce advanced international expertise through Mongolia-China cooperation, so that children with disabilities can enjoy equal development rights.

Representing the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, Shen signed a donation agreement with the Mongolian Rehabilitation and Development Center for Children with Disabilities, handed over donated supplies, and unveiled the clinical skills room.

The skills room integrates functions of rehabilitation assessment, skills training, and teaching demonstrations, and will further improve the center's service system, providing more precise rehabilitation support for disabled children in Mongolia.

