Senior CPC official meets Mongolian delegation

Xinhua) 09:07, May 15, 2025

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Yangug Sodbaatar, general secretary of the Mongolian People's Party, in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with a delegation led by Yangug Sodbaatar, general secretary of the Mongolian People's Party, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said China is willing to enhance exchanges and dialogues between the ruling parties with Mongolia, deepen strategic mutual trust, and promote practical cooperation in various fields.

He called on both sides to expand friendly exchanges among the people, especially among the youth, strengthen mutual learning on party building, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice.

Sodbaatar said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Mongolia and China has become a model for relations among neighboring countries, adding that developing long-term good-neighborly friendship with China is a priority of Mongolia's diplomacy.

Mongolia is willing to leverage the role of political parties to deepen mutual trust and alignment of development strategies between the two countries, Sodbaatar said.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Yangug Sodbaatar, general secretary of the Mongolian People's Party, in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)