Chinese senior legislator visits Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:15, April 16, 2025

ULAN BATOR, April 15 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Mongolia's State Great Hural (Parliament), Losang Jamcan, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, led an NPC delegation on a visit to Mongolia from April 12 to 15.

During the visit, Losang Jamcan met with Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, chairman of the State Great Hural, and co-chaired the sixth meeting of the bilateral parliamentary exchange mechanism with Khurelbaatar Bulgantuya, deputy chairman of the State Great Hural.

Losang Jamcan spoke positively of the achievements in bilateral ties, noting that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, China-Mongolia relations have maintained a sound momentum of development in recent years.

Guided by the building of a community with a shared future for the two countries, China is ready to work with Mongolia to strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen cooperation across various fields and exchanges of experience in state governance, strengthen interactions between legislative institutions, and support each other on their respective paths to modernization, he added.

The Mongolian side said developing relations with China is the primary direction of its foreign policy and that the country looks forward to maintaining the momentum of high-level exchanges with China, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthening exchanges between legislative institutions.

The Mongolian side reiterated its adherence to the one-China principle.

