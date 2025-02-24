Home>>
Chairman of State Great Hural of Mongolia to visit China
(Xinhua) 09:37, February 24, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, chairman of Mongolia's State Great Hural (Parliament), will lead a delegation to visit China from Feb. 24 to 27, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
