China's top legislator holds talks with chairman of Mongolia's State Great Hural

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, held talks with Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, chairman of Mongolia's State Great Hural, which is the Mongolian parliament, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Mongolia in various fields has achieved fruitful results in recent years.

China is willing to work with Mongolia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, use the construction of a China-Mongolia community with a shared future as a guide, and push forward the steady, sustained growth of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, he said.

Zhao noted that upholding good-neighborliness and friendship is a strategic choice that both sides have made, conforming to the fundamental interests of the two peoples, adding that China and Mongolia should pursue mutual benefits and strengthen cooperation in various fields.

He said that the two sides should hold history as a mirror, work together to safeguard the UN-centered international system, and defend the victorious outcomes of World War II. The NPC of China is willing to maintain long-term friendly relations with Mongolia's State Great Hural, and is ready to strengthen China-Mongolia exchange and cooperation between national and local legislatures, as well as special committees, to contribute to the development of the two countries in an improved manner.

Zhao also spoke about the system of China's NPC, as the third session of the 14th National People's Congress is set to open soon.

Echoing Zhao's remarks, Amarbayasgalan said that Mongolia adheres firmly to the one-China principle, and stands ready to deepen the synergy of development strategies between the two countries and strengthen cooperation in such fields as transportation ports, energy, agriculture and electric vehicles.

The Mongolian State Great Hural is willing to strengthen friendly exchange with the NPC of China, give full play to the role of the regular exchange mechanism between the two countries' legislatures, and make positive contributions to promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides, he said.

