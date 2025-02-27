China's top political advisor meets chairman of Mongolia's State Great Hural

Xinhua) 09:05, February 27, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, chairman of Mongolia's State Great Hural, which is the Mongolian parliament, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, the exchanges and cooperation in various fields between China and Mongolia continue to deepen, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

China is willing to work together with Mongolia to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, maintain the political foundation for the development of bilateral relations, and promote the building of a China-Mongolia community with a shared future, Wang said.

Wang stated that the CPPCC National Committee is ready to promote exchanges and cooperation with the Mongolian side, making contributions to the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Amarbayasgalan said that Mongolia and China are neighbors, good friends, and good partners and that developing friendly relations between the two countries is a key priority in Mongolia's foreign policy.

He added that the Mongolian side supports the major initiatives proposed by China, including the Belt and Road Initiative, and the country is willing to enhance practical cooperation with China to achieve common development.

