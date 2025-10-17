China-aided shantytown renovation project completed in Mongolia

Xinhua) 13:54, October 17, 2025

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A China-aided shantytown renovation project providing 1,008 housing units in the capital of Mongolia was officially completed on Thursday.

An event marking the completion of the project was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan, Mongolian Minister of Urban Development, Construction, and Housing Enkhtaivan Bat-Amgalan, as well as relevant officials.

In her remarks, Shen said that on this day 76 years ago, China and Mongolia formally established diplomatic ties, sowing the seeds of good-neighborliness, friendship, and mutual assistance. Today, pragmatic cooperation between the two countries has flourished and yielded fruitful results.

The shantytown renovation project is a significant achievement of bilateral cooperation, which aligns China's Belt and Road Initiative with Mongolia's Steppe Road Program under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, said Shen.

The project will not only significantly improve the living conditions of shantytown residents in Ulan Bator, but also expand urban space and enhance the city's image, becoming another landmark project in the new era of China-Mongolia friendship, Shen said.

Bat-Amgalan said that the shantytown renovation project is a model of cooperation between the two countries in the field of construction. Completed with advanced technology and high standards, the project is of great significance in alleviating traffic congestion in the capital city, reducing population density, and addressing drinking water and air pollution issues.

On behalf of the residents of Ulan Bator, the minister expressed sincere gratitude to the Chinese government and people, as well as all the builders.

The Green Lake 1,008 Housing Units Project covers a construction area of approximately 94,000 square meters, according to reports.

