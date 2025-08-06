China-aided projects bring benefits to people in Mongolia

Xinhua) 13:25, August 06, 2025

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- At a construction site near the Green Lake in the Sukhbaatar District of Ulan Bator, capital of Mongolia, 60-year-old Tsogtsetseg stands on tiptoe, gazing at the soon-to-be-delivered apartment buildings, clutching a floor plan tightly in her hand.

"Hopefully I will be able to move in soon, and I come here to check it out every few days," she told Xinhua, pointing to the area marked as "balcony" on the blueprint, her eyes shining with hope. "I plan to plant flowers here, and let my grandson run on the grassland outside. We won't have to worry anymore about leaking roofs when it rains."

The new home Tsogtsetseg is looking forward to moving into is part of the "Green Lake 1,008 housing Project," a China-aided project in Mongolia being constructed by China Second Metallurgy Group Co., Ltd. Set to be delivered this month, the project aims to significantly improve living conditions for 1,008 households.

"In addition to constructing residential buildings, the project simultaneously supports the development of basic infrastructure such as water and electricity supply, as well as public service facilities like community service centers, kindergartens and small green spaces, aiming for a comprehensive improvement in living conditions and convenience," Li Haofei, the project manager, told Xinhua.

The "Green Lake 1,008 housing project" is one of many China-aided projects in Mongolia. In recent years, China has completed various aid projects in Mongolia, including the new International Airport highway, the Development Center for Children with Disabilities, and construction of several schools, injecting vitality into Mongolia's development.

Wugenqiqig, head of the Development Center for Children with Disabilities in Mongolia, told Xinhua that over the past six years since its operation, more than 40,000 children have received treatment, with continual donations of supplies and training from China, improving the health level of disabled children.

Chinese medical assistance to Mongolia has been warmly welcomed by local residents.

From May 21 to 23 this year, the 2025 "Belt and Road Initiative: Brightness Journey" event was launched in Ulan Bator, with the Chinese doctors providing screening services for local cataract patients. Based on screening results, 120 eligible cataract patients from Mongolia successfully underwent successful free cataract surgeries in late June at a hospital in Erenhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China.

Among them was 68-year-old Ulan Bator resident Dorjsuren. Following the surgery, his vision has improved, enabling him to watch television and read newspaper clearly.

"The surgery was very successful. Once I fully recover, I'd like to visit more places in China," Dorjsuren told Xinhua.

As a humanitarian cooperation initiative, the event was launched in 2019 jointly by the Red Cross Society of China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the Red Cross Society of Mongolia. Since then, 645 Mongolians have received successful free cataract surgeries.

