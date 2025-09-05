China-Mongolia border traffic surges at Erenhot

Xinhua) 10:04, September 05, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2025 shows trucks waiting for border inspection at a land port in Erenhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.(Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)

ERENHOT, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, is a pivotal entry-exit point for the central route of the China-Europe railway service. As of Sept. 3, inbound and outbound passenger traffic volumes and the number of vehicles driving through Erenhot reached 1.976 million and 512,000, respectively, up by 13.2 percent and 16.6 percent as compared with the same period of last year.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2025 shows a China-Europe freight train entering a rail port in Erenhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)

Passengers go through border inspection process via express channel at a land port in Erenhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

A foreign passenger goes through border inspection process at a land port in Erenhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Immigration officers inspect a China-Europe freight train at a rail port in Erenhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

