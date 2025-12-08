Chinese embassy's open day event captivates hundreds in Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:44, December 08, 2025

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Embassy of China in Mongolia on Friday hosted an open day event, which was attended by more than 200 primary and secondary school teachers, students and parents in Ulan Bator.

The event featured calligraphy, painting, and traditional crafts, offering participants a taste of the charm of Chinese and Mongolian cultures.

At the event, a cultural event jointly organized by the Chinese embassy and the Mongolian children's creative center was a highlight. Traditional Chinese crafts such as ink painting, weaving, paper cutting, and embroidery were demonstrated live, allowing children to experience the beauty of these skills firsthand.

An art exhibition also showcased the creative achievements of Mongolian youth, with each work brimming with aspirations for a better life and blessings for the friendship between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan said that walking alongside China is walking alongside opportunity, and believing in China is believing in tomorrow.

She expressed hope that the students would inherit the friendship between China and Mongolia, and jointly build bilateral relations, encouraging them to learn Chinese, study in China, and visit China.

During the event, an awards ceremony was held for the "My Story with China" short video competition.

